BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Wed Tue
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3540 1.3540
Eggs large white NY Doz. 2.54 2.74
Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.25 23.45
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.6575 2.6575
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8311 1.7863
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2230 2.1693
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2903 2914
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 72.55 75.95
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 228.00 228.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 86.96 91.70
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.68¾ 6.68¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.32½ 15.32½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00 476.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.82 6.91½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.98½ 9.14½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.38 3.41
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57¾ 57¾
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650
Copper Cathode full plate 4.0482 4.0665
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 51,810 51,810
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 78.75 78.73
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 91.55 91.55
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.14 2.10
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available