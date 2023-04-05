BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed Tue

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3540 1.3540

Eggs large white NY Doz. 2.54 2.74

Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.25 23.45

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.6575 2.6575

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8311 1.7863

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2230 2.1693

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2903 2914

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 72.55 75.95

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 228.00 228.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 86.96 91.70

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.68¾ 6.68¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.32½ 15.32½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00 476.00

ADVERTISEMENT

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.82 6.91½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.98½ 9.14½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.38 3.41

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57¾ 57¾

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650

Copper Cathode full plate 4.0482 4.0665

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 51,810 51,810

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 78.75 78.73

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 91.55 91.55

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.14 2.10

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available