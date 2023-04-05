AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

    April 5, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

     Wed    Tue

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3540     1.3540

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    2.54       2.74

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   23.25      23.45

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.6575     2.6575

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8311     1.7863

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2230     2.1693

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    2903       2914

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   72.55      75.95

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  228.00     228.00

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   86.96      91.70

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.68¾       6.68¾

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.32½      15.32½

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00       476.00

    ADVERTISEMENT

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.82        6.91½

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.98½       9.14½

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.38        3.41 

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .57¾       57¾

    Metals

    New York City

  • SailGP to make Los Angeles debut, return to New York

  • BC-Composite Updates

  • Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams

  • BC-Orange-juice

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12650

     Copper Cathode full plate 4.0482      4.0665

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  51,810     51,810

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  78.75      78.73 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   91.55      91.55

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.14       2.10

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.