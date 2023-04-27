BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Thu Wed

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3973 1.3973

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.07 1.17

Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.55 21.90

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3662 2.3662

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.9406 1.9934

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3411 2.3897

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2924 2928

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 72.16 68.86

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 235.50 235.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 99.35 99.51

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.47 6.61½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.48¾ 14.59¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 453.70 453.70

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.14¾ 6.27¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.94 8.33

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.06¼ 3.22½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .55¾ 55¾

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650

Copper Cathode full plate 3.8908 3.8647

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 44,601 44,601

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 77.69 75.65

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 78.90 78.90

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.36 2.12

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available