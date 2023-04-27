BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
    April 27, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

     Thu    Wed

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3973     1.3973

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.07       1.17

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   21.55      21.90

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3662     2.3662

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.9406     1.9934

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.3411     2.3897

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    2924       2928

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   72.16      68.86

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  235.50     235.50

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   99.35      99.51

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.47        6.61½

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.48¾      14.59¾

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 453.70       453.70

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.14¾       6.27¼

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.94        8.33 

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.06¼       3.22½

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .55¾       55¾

    Metals

    New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12650

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.8908      3.8647

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  44,601     44,601

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  77.69      75.65 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   78.90      78.90

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.36       2.12

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

