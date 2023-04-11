BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue Mon

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3540 1.3540

Eggs large white NY Doz. 2.09 2.24

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.65 23.00

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.6575 2.6575

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8939 1.8930

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2872 2.2843

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2903 2861

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 71.06 71.06

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 230.00 228.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 93.54 94.68

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.71 6.74

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.12¼ 15.02¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00 463.30

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.79 6.83½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.87¼ 9.00

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.40¼ 3.40½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57 56

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650

Copper Cathode full plate 4.0076 4.0076

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 51,810 51,810

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.36 80.06

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 94.35 91.55

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.22 2.16

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available