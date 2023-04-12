BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
April 12, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

 Wed    Tue

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3540     1.3540

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.94       2.09

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.70      22.65

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.4238     2.6575

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.9005     1.8939

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2743     2.2872

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2866       2903

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   69.15      71.06

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  226.50     230.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   94.05      93.54

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.71        6.71 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.12¼      15.12¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00       476.00

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.79        6.79 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.85        8.87¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.35¾       3.40¼

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .57        57 

Metals

New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12650

     Copper Cathode full plate 4.0083      4.0076

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  51,810     51,810

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.06      80.36 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   94.35      94.35

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.10       2.22

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

