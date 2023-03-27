BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri Thu

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3191 1.3014

Eggs large white NY Doz. 3.44 3.49

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.75 21.80

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.5387 2.5387

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8264 1.9426

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2134 2.3485

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2902 2868

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 77.92 77.92

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 224.75 224.75

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 98.94 99.67

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.63¼ 6.49¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.62¼ 14.39½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 457.10 478.00

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.98 6.62

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.98½ 8.66¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.77¼ 3.61½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .55½ 59¾

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 13150 13150

Copper Cathode full plate 4.0486 4.0277

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 70,109 70,109

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 77.20 75.26

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 88.80 88.80

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.10 2.15

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available