    BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

    March 27, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

     Fri    Thu

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3191     1.3014

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    3.44       3.49

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.75      21.80

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.5387     2.5387

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8264     1.9426

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2134     2.3485

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    2902       2868

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   77.92      77.92

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  224.75     224.75

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   98.94      99.67

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.63¼       6.49¾

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.62¼      14.39½

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 457.10       478.00

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.98        6.62 

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.98½       8.66¼

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.77¼       3.61½

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .55½       59¾

    Metals

    New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  13150       13150

     Copper Cathode full plate 4.0486      4.0277

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  70,109     70,109

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  77.20      75.26 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   88.80      88.80

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.10       2.15

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

