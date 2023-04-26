BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed Tue

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3973 1.3973

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.17 1.27

Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.90 22.00

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3662 2.3938

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.9934 1.9629

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3897 2.3674

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2928 2928

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 68.86 67.44

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 235.50 241.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 99.51 97.96

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.61½ 6.66½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.59¾ 14.62½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 453.70 453.70

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.27¼ 6.38¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.33 8.62¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.22½ 3.30¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .55¾ 55¾

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12550

Copper Cathode full plate 3.8647 3.9742

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 44,601 39,861

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 75.65 75.91

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 78.90 78.90

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.12 2.26

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available