BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

April 26, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

 Wed    Tue

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3973     1.3973

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.17       1.27

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   21.90      22.00

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3662     2.3938

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.9934     1.9629

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.3897     2.3674

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2928       2928

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   68.86      67.44

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  235.50     241.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   99.51      97.96

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.61½       6.66½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.59¾      14.62½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 453.70       453.70

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.27¼       6.38¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.33        8.62¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.22½       3.30¼

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .55¾       55¾

Metals

New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12550

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.8647      3.9742

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  44,601     39,861

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  75.65      75.91 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   78.90      78.90

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.12       2.26

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

