BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Wed Tue
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3973 1.3973
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.17 1.27
Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.90 22.00
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3662 2.3938
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.9934 1.9629
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3897 2.3674
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2928 2928
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 68.86 67.44
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 235.50 241.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 99.51 97.96
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.61½ 6.66½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.59¾ 14.62½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 453.70 453.70
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.27¼ 6.38¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.33 8.62¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.22½ 3.30¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .55¾ 55¾
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12550
Copper Cathode full plate 3.8647 3.9742
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 44,601 39,861
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 75.65 75.91
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 78.90 78.90
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.12 2.26
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available