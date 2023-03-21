BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue Mon

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3014 1.3014

Eggs large white NY Doz. 3.49 3.48

Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.85 21.90

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.4141 2.4141

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8667 1.9018

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2474 2.2832

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2785 2785

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 76.89 77.27

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 224.75 224.75

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 96.44 97.45

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.48 6.52¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.87 14.96½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 478.00 478.00

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.83¼ 7.00¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.70¾ 8.76½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.59 3.55¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .59¾ 59¾

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 13150 13150

Copper Cathode full plate 3.9352 3.9098

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 70,109 72,998

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 75.53 74.90

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 88.80 88.80

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.24 2.24

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available