AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

    March 21, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

     Tue    Mon

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3014     1.3014

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    3.49       3.48

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   21.85      21.90

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.4141     2.4141

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8667     1.9018

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2474     2.2832

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    2785       2785

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   76.89      77.27

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  224.75     224.75

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   96.44      97.45

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.48        6.52¼

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.87       14.96½

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 478.00       478.00

    ADVERTISEMENT

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.83¼       7.00¾

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.70¾       8.76½

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.59        3.55¾

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .59¾       59¾

    Metals

    New York City

  • Trump lawyer ordered to turn over Mar-a-Lago case documents

  • BC-Composite Updates

  • NYC neighborhood carries on during wait for Trump grand jury

  • NYC guards lead Michigan State, K-State to Sweet 16 at MSG

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  13150       13150

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.9352      3.9098

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  70,109     72,998

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  75.53      74.90 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   88.80      88.80

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.24       2.24

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.