BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Thu Wed

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4269 1.4269

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.21

Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.85 22.40

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1187 2.1187

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8686 1.8846

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2671 2.2834

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3017 3010

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 86.68 87.35

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.25 244.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 107.22 108.19

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.40¾ 6.37½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.69 13.69½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 415.10 415.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.04¼ 6.06¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.25½ 8.19

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.36 3.29¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .50 50

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12750

Copper Cathode full plate 3.5873 3.6708

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,519 46,497

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 76.19 80.46

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 75.75 75.75

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.29 2.41

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available