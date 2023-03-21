BC-Daily Register
Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %7.75% %7.75% %7.75%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %5.25% %5.25% %5.25%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %4.50-4.75% %4.50-4.75% %4.50-4.75%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %3.99% %4.27% %4.36%
%L005%%3-month Disc% %4.62% %4.65% %4.71%
%L057%%3-month yld% %4.90% %4.78% %4.85%
%L006%%6-month disc% %4.74% %4.58% %4.71%
%L058%%6-month yld% %4.90% %4.77% %4.91%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %4.99% %4.99% %5.07%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %4.68% %4.34% %4.45%
%L012% %2-year% %4.18% %3.97% %4.25%
%L055% %3-year% %3.98% %3.77% %4.05%
%L013% %5-year% %3.68% %3.56% %3.78%
%L014% %10-year% %3.61% %3.48% %3.69%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %3.73% %3.67% %3.80%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %4.94% %4.94% %4.97%
%L019% %6-month% %4.97% %4.97% %5.26%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Mar 1% %0.223% %0.223% %0.223%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %5.72% %5.72% %5.72%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %4.25% %4.25% %3.98%
|METALS
%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1981.95% %$1930.90% %$1882.10%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1969.35% %$1962.10% %$1911.30%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1982.xx% %$1982.00% %$1906.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1952.50% %$1969.35% %$1907.55%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$2167.27% %$2185.98% %$2117.38%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1984.00% %$1950.00% %$1900.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$2113.45% %$2132.80% %$2059.70%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1979.xx% %$1979.20% %$1906.20%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$22.257% %$22.490% %$21.872%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$27.821% %$28.113% %$27.340%
%L067% %London AM% %$22.495% %$21.885% %$21.095%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$22.1xx% %$22.100% %$21.500%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$26.9xx% %$26.940% %$26.430%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$22.5xx% %$22.533% %$21.929%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$3.97xx% %$3.9755% %$4.0105%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$1.0146% %$1.0115% %$1.0140%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$983.00% %$985.00% %$ 985.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$996.xx% % $996.80% %$ 997.30%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$1386.xx% %$1386.50% %$1503.50%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%%$2102.00% %$2066.50% %$2062.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$1.3262% %$1.3299% %$1.3172%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$2092.01% %$2110.06% %2086.38%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$2092.01% %$2110.06% %2086.38%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$2055.47% %$2073.21% %2049.95%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.61% %0.61% %0.61%
%L054% %180 days% %0.89% %0.89% %0.89%