    BC-Daily Register

    March 21, 2023 GMT

      Last   Prev.   Wk.Ago 

    %L001%%Prime Rate%  %7.75%   %7.75%   %7.75%

    %L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %5.25%   %5.25%   %5.25%

    %L003%%Fed Funds Target%  %4.50-4.75% %4.50-4.75% %4.50-4.75%

    %L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%

    %L056%%1-month yld%  %3.99%   %4.27%   %4.36%

    %L005%%3-month Disc%  %4.62%   %4.65%   %4.71%

    %L057%%3-month yld%  %4.90%   %4.78%   %4.85%

    %L006%%6-month disc%  %4.74%   %4.58%   %4.71%

    %L058%%6-month yld%  %4.90%   %4.77%   %4.91%

    %L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%

    %L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%

    %L009% %1-year%  %4.99%   %4.99%   %5.07%

    %L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%

    %L011% %1-year%  %4.68%   %4.34%   %4.45%

    %L012% %2-year%  %4.18%   %3.97%   %4.25%

    %L055% %3-year%  %3.98%   %3.77%   %4.05%

    %L013% %5-year%  %3.68%   %3.56%   %3.78%

    %L014% %10-year%  %3.61%   %3.48%   %3.69%

    %L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%

    %L016% %30-year%  %3.73%   %3.67%   %3.80%

    %L017%%Libor:%%%%%%

    %L018% %3-month%  %4.94%   %4.94%   %4.97%

    %L019% %6-month%  %4.97%   %4.97%   %5.26%

    %L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%

    %L021% %Eff. Mar 1% %0.223%  %0.223%  %0.223%

    • %L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%

    %L023% %60-days%  %5.72%   %5.72%   %5.72%

    %L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%

    %L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%

    %L026% %7-day avg yld:%  %4.25%   %4.25%   %3.98%

    METALS

    %L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%

    %L065% %London AM fix% %$1981.95% %$1930.90% %$1882.10%

    %L028% %London PM fix% %$1969.35% %$1962.10% %$1911.30%

    %L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1982.xx% %$1982.00% %$1906.00%

    %L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1952.50% %$1969.35% %$1907.55%

    %L062% %NY H&H fab% %$2167.27% %$2185.98% %$2117.38%

    %L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1984.00% %$1950.00% %$1900.00%

    %L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$2113.45% %$2132.80% %$2059.70%

    %L030% %NY Merc% %$1979.xx% %$1979.20% %$1906.20%

    %L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%

    %L071% %Handy & Har% %$22.257% %$22.490% %$21.872%

    %L066% %H&H fabricated% %$27.821% %$28.113% %$27.340%

    %L067% %London AM% %$22.495% %$21.885% %$21.095%

    %L069% %Engelhard% %$22.1xx% %$22.100% %$21.500%

    %L070% %Engelhard fab% %$26.9xx% %$26.940% %$26.430%

    %L032%%NY Merc spot% %$22.5xx% %$22.533% %$21.929%

    %L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%

    %L034% %NY Merc spot% %$3.97xx% %$3.9755% %$4.0105%

    %L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%

    %L036% %LME% %$1.0146% %$1.0115% %$1.0140%

    %L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%%

    %L072% %Handy & Har%  %$983.00%  %$985.00% %$ 985.00%

    %L038% %NY Merc spot%  %$996.xx% % $996.80% %$ 997.30%

    %L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%

    %L040% %NY Merc spot% %$1386.xx% %$1386.50% %$1503.50%

    %L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%

    %L042%%Lead (metric ton)%%$2102.00% %$2066.50% %$2062.00%

    %L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$1.3262% %$1.3299% %$1.3172%

    %L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%

    %L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$2092.01% %$2110.06%  %2086.38%

    %L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%

    %L050% %% %$2092.01% %$2110.06%  %2086.38%

    %L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$2055.47% %$2073.21%  %2049.95%

    %L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%

    %L053% %90 days%  %0.61%   %0.61%   %0.61%

    %L054% %180 days%  %0.89%   %0.89%   %0.89%

