BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

    April 14, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

     Thu    Wed

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3540     1.3540

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.75       1.94

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.4       22.70

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.4238     2.4238

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.9769     1.9005

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.3503     2.2743

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    2897       2866

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   71.31      69.15

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  226.50     226.50

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   93.75      94.05

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.86¼       6.76 

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.25½      15.19¼

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00       476.00

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.87½       6.84½

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.74½       8.85 

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.36        3.35¾

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .57        57 

    Metals

    New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12650

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.9924      4.0083

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  51,810     51,810

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.40      80.06 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   94.35      94.35

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.12       2.10

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

