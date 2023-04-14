BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu Wed
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3540 1.3540
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.75 1.94
Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.4 22.70
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.4238 2.4238
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.9769 1.9005
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3503 2.2743
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2897 2866
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 71.31 69.15
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 226.50 226.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 93.75 94.05
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.86¼ 6.76
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.25½ 15.19¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00 476.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.87½ 6.84½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.74½ 8.85
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.36 3.35¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57 57
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650
Copper Cathode full plate 3.9924 4.0083
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 51,810 51,810
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.40 80.06
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 94.35 94.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.12 2.10
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available