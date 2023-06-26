BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon Fri

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3144 1.3696

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.45 23.35

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0038 2.0038

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6993 1.7137

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.0327 2.0624

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3258 3203

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 94.55 96.65

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.50 253.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 117.17 115.29

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 7.57¼ 7.50¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.46 15.19½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 415.70 421.40

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 7.24¼ 7.33¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.82¼ 8.84¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.91¼ 3.85½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .61¼ 62½

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12625 12625

Copper Cathode full plate 3.8499 3.9325

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 48,239 48,239

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.37 74.37

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 65.50 65.50

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.77 2.74

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available