BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

June 26, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

 Mon    Fri

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3144     1.3696

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.23       1.23

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   23.45      23.35

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.0038     2.0038

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.6993     1.7137

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.0327     2.0624

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    3258       3203

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   94.55      96.65

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  253.50     253.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  117.17     115.29

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  7.57¼        7.50¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.46       15.19½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 415.70       421.40

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  7.24¼       7.33¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.82¼       8.84¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.91¼       3.85½

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .52        52 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .61¼       62½

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12625       12625

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.8499      3.9325

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  48,239     48,239

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  74.37      74.37 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   65.50      65.50

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.77       2.74

