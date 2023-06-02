BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri Thu

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4304 1.4304

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.65 21.40

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1737 2.1737

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.7819 1.7723

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.1684 2.1591

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3026 3008

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 89.10 88.69

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.25 253.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 108.04 109.42

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.59 6.42¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.52½ 13.29½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 408.20 408.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.19 6.10¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.27¾ 8.09

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.37½ 3.39

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .51½ 51½

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850

Copper Cathode full plate 3.7239 3.6354

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,784 46,784

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 81.80 82.21

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 74.60 74.60

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.18 2.16

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available