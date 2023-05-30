BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
May 30, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

 Tue    Fri

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4304     1.4211

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.23       1.23

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.10      22.00

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1187     2.1187

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8238     1.8751

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2217     2.2732

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2991       2991

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   86.68      86.68

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  253.25     253.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  110.87     109.69

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.44        6.54 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.41½      13.82¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 408.20       415.10

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.91        6.16 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.13        8.38 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.46        3.43½

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .52        52 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .51½       50 

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12850       12850

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.6653      3.5928

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,519     46,519

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.06      79.42 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   74.60      75.75

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.31       2.20

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

