BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue Fri
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4304 1.4211
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23
Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.10 22.00
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1187 2.1187
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8238 1.8751
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2217 2.2732
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2991 2991
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 86.68 86.68
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.25 253.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 110.87 109.69
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.44 6.54
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.41½ 13.82¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 408.20 415.10
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.91 6.16
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.13 8.38
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.46 3.43½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .51½ 50
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850
Copper Cathode full plate 3.6653 3.5928
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,519 46,519
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.06 79.42
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 74.60 75.75
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.31 2.20
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available