BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue Fri

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4304 1.4211

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.10 22.00

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1187 2.1187

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8238 1.8751

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2217 2.2732

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2991 2991

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 86.68 86.68

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.25 253.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 110.87 109.69

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.44 6.54

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.41½ 13.82¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 408.20 415.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.91 6.16

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.13 8.38

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.46 3.43½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .51½ 50

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850

Copper Cathode full plate 3.6653 3.5928

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,519 46,519

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.06 79.42

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 74.60 75.75

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.31 2.20

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available