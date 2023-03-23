AP NEWS
Related topics

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

March 23, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

 Thu    Wed

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3014     1.3014

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    3.49       3.49

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   21.80      21.65

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.5387     2.5387

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.9426     1.8720

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.3485     2.2627

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2868       2874

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   77.92      78.47

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  224.75     224.75

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   99.67      96.66

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.49¾       6.51½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.39½      14.68½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 478.00       478.00

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.62        6.63½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.66¼       8.58¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.61½       3.62½

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .59¾       59¾

Metals

New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  13150       13150

     Copper Cathode full plate 4.0277      4.0019

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  70,109     70,109

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  75.26      75.96 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   88.80      88.80

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.15       2.19

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

