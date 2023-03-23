BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu Wed
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3014 1.3014
Eggs large white NY Doz. 3.49 3.49
Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.80 21.65
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.5387 2.5387
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.9426 1.8720
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3485 2.2627
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2868 2874
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 77.92 78.47
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 224.75 224.75
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 99.67 96.66
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.49¾ 6.51½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.39½ 14.68½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 478.00 478.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.62 6.63½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.66¼ 8.58¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.61½ 3.62½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .59¾ 59¾
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 13150 13150
Copper Cathode full plate 4.0277 4.0019
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 70,109 70,109
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 75.26 75.96
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 88.80 88.80
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.15 2.19
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available