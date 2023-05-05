BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri Thu
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4151 1.4151
Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.89 0.89
Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.85 21.45
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3038 2.3038
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8904 1.8863
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2969 2.3040
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2933 2904
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 75.25 75.25
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 235.50 235.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 99.31 101.51
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.31½ 6.24
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.81½ 14.62¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 443.30 443.30
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.60¼ 6.31½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.61 8.37
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.19¾ 3.11¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .54 54
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650
Copper Cathode full plate 3.8726 3.8486
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,034 46,034
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.69 78.55
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 81.35 81.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.11 2.09
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available