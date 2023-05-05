BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri Thu

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4151 1.4151

Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.89 0.89

Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.85 21.45

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3038 2.3038

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8904 1.8863

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2969 2.3040

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2933 2904

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 75.25 75.25

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 235.50 235.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 99.31 101.51

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.31½ 6.24

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.81½ 14.62¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 443.30 443.30

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.60¼ 6.31½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.61 8.37

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.19¾ 3.11¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .54 54

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650

Copper Cathode full plate 3.8726 3.8486

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,034 46,034

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.69 78.55

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 81.35 81.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.11 2.09

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available