    BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

    May 5, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

     Fri    Thu

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4151     1.4151

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.89       0.89

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   21.85      21.45

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3038     2.3038

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8904     1.8863

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2969     2.3040

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    2933       2904

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   75.25      75.25

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  235.50     235.50

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   99.31     101.51

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.31½       6.24 

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.81½      14.62¾

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 443.30       443.30

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.60¼       6.31½

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.61        8.37 

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.19¾       3.11¾

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .54        54 

    Metals

    New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12650

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.8726      3.8486

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,034     46,034

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.69      78.55 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   81.35      81.35

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.11       2.09

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

