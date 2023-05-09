BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue Mon

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4152 1.4152

Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.89 0.89

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.75 22.60

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3038 2.3038

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.9060 1.8684

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3173 2.2742

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2999 2954

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 75.17 74.38

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 235.50 235.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 103.82 100.52

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.19¾ 6.31½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.59¼ 14.78¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 432.10 432.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.30½ 6.41

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.72¾ 8.68¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.29 3.30½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57 57

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650

Copper Cathode full plate 3.8490 3.8726

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,034 46,034

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 77.74 80.05

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 81.35 81.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.27 2.23

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available