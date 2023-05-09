BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
May 9, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

 Tue    Mon

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4152     1.4152

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.89       0.89

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.75      22.60

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3038     2.3038

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.9060     1.8684

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.3173     2.2742

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2999       2954

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   75.17      74.38

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  235.50     235.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  103.82     100.52

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.19¾       6.31½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.59¼      14.78¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 432.10       432.10

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.30½       6.41 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.72¾       8.68¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.29        3.30½

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .57        57 

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12650

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.8490      3.8726

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,034     46,034

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  77.74      80.05 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   81.35      81.35

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.27       2.23

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

