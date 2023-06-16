BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri Thu
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4249 1.4249
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23
Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.55 21.00
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0687 2.0687
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8155 1.8041
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.1924 2.1797
Cocoa beans NY per ton 3236 3262
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 94.88 94.40
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 261.25 261.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 102.43 105.91
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.94 6.70
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.01¼ 14.63¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 402.20 402.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.88 6.61½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.73½ 8.52¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 4.04½ 4.03¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57 57
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12850
Copper Cathode full plate 3.8454 3.8350
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 48,239 46,784
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 76.59 76.18
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 76.90 76.90
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.62 2.56
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available