BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri Thu

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4249 1.4249

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.55 21.00

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0687 2.0687

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8155 1.8041

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.1924 2.1797

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3236 3262

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 94.88 94.40

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 261.25 261.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 102.43 105.91

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.94 6.70

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.01¼ 14.63¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 402.20 402.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.88 6.61½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.73½ 8.52¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 4.04½ 4.03¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57 57

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12850

Copper Cathode full plate 3.8454 3.8350

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 48,239 46,784

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 76.59 76.18

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 76.90 76.90

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.62 2.56

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available