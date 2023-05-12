BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
May 12, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

 Fri    Thu

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4152     1.4152

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.89       0.89

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.55      22.95

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2712     2.2712

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8996     1.9038

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2977     2.3024

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2986       3003

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   79.41      79.51

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  248.25     248.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  102.69      98.20

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.21¼       6.17¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.35       14.50½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 432.10       432.10

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.24½       6.14½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.71        8.61¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.28¼       3.28¼

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .57        57 

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12750       12750

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.7474      3.8404

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,321     46,321

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  77.28      76.37 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   81.35      81.35

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.27       2.18

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

