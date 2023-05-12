BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri Thu

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4152 1.4152

Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.89 0.89

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.55 22.95

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2712 2.2712

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8996 1.9038

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2977 2.3024

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2986 3003

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 79.41 79.51

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 248.25 248.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 102.69 98.20

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.21¼ 6.17¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.35 14.50½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 432.10 432.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.24½ 6.14½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.71 8.61¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.28¼ 3.28¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57 57

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12750

Copper Cathode full plate 3.7474 3.8404

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,321 46,321

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 77.28 76.37

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 81.35 81.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.27 2.18

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available