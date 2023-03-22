AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

March 22, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

 Wed    Tue

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3014     1.3014

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    3.49       3.49

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   21.65      21.85

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.5387     2.4141

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8720     1.8667

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2627     2.2474

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2874       2785

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   78.47      76.89

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  224.75     224.75

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   96.66      96.44

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.51½       6.48 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.68½      14.87 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 478.00       478.00

ADVERTISEMENT

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.63½       6.83¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.58¾       8.70¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.62½       3.59 

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .59¾       59¾

Metals

New York City

  • Trump lawyer ordered to turn over Mar-a-Lago case documents

  • BC-Composite Updates

  • NYC neighborhood carries on during wait for Trump grand jury

  • NYC guards lead Michigan State, K-State to Sweet 16 at MSG

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  13150       13150

     Copper Cathode full plate 4.0019      3.9352

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  70,109     70,109

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  75.96      75.53 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   88.80      88.80

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.19       2.24

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.