BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed Tue

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3014 1.3014

Eggs large white NY Doz. 3.49 3.49

Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.65 21.85

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.5387 2.4141

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8720 1.8667

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2627 2.2474

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2874 2785

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 78.47 76.89

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 224.75 224.75

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 96.66 96.44

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.51½ 6.48

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.68½ 14.87

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 478.00 478.00

ADVERTISEMENT

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.63½ 6.83¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.58¾ 8.70¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.62½ 3.59

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .59¾ 59¾

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 13150 13150

Copper Cathode full plate 4.0019 3.9352

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 70,109 70,109

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 75.96 75.53

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 88.80 88.80

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.19 2.24

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available