BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed Tue

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4211 1.4211

Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.95 0.92

Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.65 23.65

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2162 2.2712

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.9169 1.8558

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3141 2.2563

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3000 2995

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 85.10 79.41

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 244.25 248.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 107.03 106.30

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 5.96½ 6.16¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.82 14.09

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 438.90 438.90

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.25½ 6.47½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.79¾ 8.98¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.43 3.45

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .52¼ 52¼

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12750

Copper Cathode full plate 3.6626 3.7583

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,497 46,321

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 83.37 80.13

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 75.75 75.75

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.37 2.35

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available