BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

May 17, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

 Wed    Tue

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4211     1.4211

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.95       0.92

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   23.65      23.65

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2162     2.2712

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.9169     1.8558

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.3141     2.2563

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    3000       2995

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   85.10      79.41

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  244.25     248.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  107.03     106.30

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  5.96½       6.16¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.82       14.09 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 438.90       438.90

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.25½       6.47½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.79¾       8.98¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.43        3.45 

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .52¼       52¼

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12750       12750

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.6626      3.7583

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,497     46,321

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  83.37      80.13 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   75.75      75.75

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.37       2.35

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

