BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon Fri
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4152 1.4151
Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.89 0.89
Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.60 21.85
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3038 2.3038
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8684 1.8904
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2742 2.2969
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2954 2933
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 74.38 75.25
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 235.50 235.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 100.52 99.31
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.31½ 6.31½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.78¾ 14.81½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 432.10 443.30
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.41 6.60¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.68¾ 8.61
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.30½ 3.19¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57 54
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650
Copper Cathode full plate 3.8726 3.8726
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,034 46,034
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.05 80.69
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 81.35 81.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.23 2.11
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available