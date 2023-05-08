BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

 Mon    Fri

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4152     1.4151

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.89       0.89

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.60      21.85

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3038     2.3038

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8684     1.8904

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2742     2.2969

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2954       2933

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   74.38      75.25

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  235.50     235.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  100.52      99.31

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.31½       6.31½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.78¾      14.81½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 432.10       443.30

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.41        6.60¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.68¾       8.61 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.30½       3.19¾

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .57        54 

Metals

New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12650

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.8726      3.8726

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,034     46,034

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.05      80.69 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   81.35      81.35

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.23       2.11

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

