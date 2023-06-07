BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed Tue

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4281 1.4281

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.25 22.25

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0538 2.1737

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8094 1.8198

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.1954 2.2241

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3081 3045

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 93.61 90.10

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 261.25 253.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 99.20 102.58

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.49¼ 6.53

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.60¾ 13.53¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 403.80 403.80

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.16¾ 6.27¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.14 8.36½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.44¼ 3.46¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .51 51

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850

Copper Cathode full plate 3.7692 3.7484

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,784 46,784

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.55 80.88

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 76.90 76.90

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.34 2.26

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available