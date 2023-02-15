Royalty Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $456 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.56 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The company posted revenue of $566 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.06 billion, which also matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.79 billion.

Royalty Pharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion.

