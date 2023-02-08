Rithm: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $104.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $762.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $690.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $954.5 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.73 billion.

