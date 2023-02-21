MidCap Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $63.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFIC