Omnicom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $429.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.69 billion.

