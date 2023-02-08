Prospect Capital: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $72.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $212.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSEC