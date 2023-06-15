BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu Wed
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4249 1.4249
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23
Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.00 21.10
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0687 2.0687
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8041 1.8355
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.1797 2.2141
Cocoa beans NY per ton 3262 3202
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 94.40 94.56
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 261.25 261.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 105.91 101.96
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.70 6.45
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.63¼ 14.23¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 402.20 402.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.61½ 6.30¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.52¾ 8.29¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 4.03¼ 3.89¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57 57
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850
Copper Cathode full plate 3.8350 3.8196
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,784 46,784
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 76.18 77.33
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 76.90 76.90
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.56 2.34
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available