BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Thu Wed

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4151 1.4151

Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.89 0.89

Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.45 20.50

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3038 2.3038

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8863 1.9136

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3040 2.3504

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2904 2870

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 75.25 75.25

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 235.50 235.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 101.51 102.40

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.24 6.25½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.62¾ 14.62½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 443.30 443.30

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.31½ 6.26¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.37 8.28½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.11¾ 2.99¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .54 54

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650

Copper Cathode full plate 3.8486 3.8880

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,034 46,034

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 78.55 75.55

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 81.35 81.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.09 2.16

