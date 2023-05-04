BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu Wed
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4151 1.4151
Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.89 0.89
Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.45 20.50
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3038 2.3038
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8863 1.9136
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3040 2.3504
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2904 2870
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 75.25 75.25
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 235.50 235.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 101.51 102.40
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.24 6.25½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.62¾ 14.62½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 443.30 443.30
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.31½ 6.26¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.37 8.28½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.11¾ 2.99¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .54 54
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650
Copper Cathode full plate 3.8486 3.8880
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,034 46,034
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 78.55 75.55
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 81.35 81.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.09 2.16
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available