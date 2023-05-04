BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
May 4, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

 Thu    Wed

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4151     1.4151

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.89       0.89

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   21.45      20.50

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3038     2.3038

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8863     1.9136

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.3040     2.3504

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2904       2870

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   75.25      75.25

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  235.50     235.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  101.51     102.40

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.24        6.25½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.62¾      14.62½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 443.30       443.30

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.31½       6.26¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.37        8.28½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.11¾       2.99¼

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .54        54 

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12650

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.8486      3.8880

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,034     46,034

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  78.55      75.55 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   81.35      81.35

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.09       2.16

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

