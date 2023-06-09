BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri Thu

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4281 1.4281

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.55 21.15

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0538 2.0538

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8243 1.8076

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2099 2.1916

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3175 3137

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 94.38 94.25

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 261.25 261.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 101.93 99.10

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.24½ 6.55¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.31½ 14.08¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 403.80 403.80

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.30¼ 6.26¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.31¾ 8.35¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.58½ 3.56¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .51 51

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850

Copper Cathode full plate 3.7386 3.7878

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,784 46,784

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 79.58 79.85

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 76.90 76.90

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.26 2.33

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available