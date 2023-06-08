BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu Wed
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4281 1.4281
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23
Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.15 22.25
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0538 2.0538
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8076 1.8094
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.1916 2.1954
Cocoa beans NY per ton 3137 3081
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 94.25 93.61
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 261.25 261.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 99.10 99.20
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.55¼ 6.49¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.08¼ 13.60¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 403.80 403.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.26¼ 6.16¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.35¾ 8.14
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.56¼ 3.44¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .51 51
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850
Copper Cathode full plate 3.7878 3.7692
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,784 46,784
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 79.85 80.55
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 76.90 76.90
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.33 2.34
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available