AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Composite Updates

May 12, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.

Name VolumeLastChg.
Tellurian6,470,3661.25+.06
B2goldCpg6,189,5353.05
AultAllnce5,886,550.08—.01
ProtalixBio5,322,8732.23—.32
Globalstar5,138,8771.21
ParaGoldNv4,471,104.32+.02
UniqueFabr3,959,239.28+.02
MultiWaysn3,552,824.64+.05
FrankStProp3,223,03910.36
NewGoldg2,702,2653.11
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.