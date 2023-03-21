BC-Orange-juice

AP NEWS
NEW YORK (AP) — Frozen concentrate orange juice trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
ORANGE JUICE
15,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
May238.00240.40235.55238.50+.35
Jun231.20+.65
Jul230.50231.95228.60231.20+.65
Aug225.95+.55
Sep224.50225.95224.00225.95+.55
Nov217.50219.05217.50219.05+.15
Jan209.55+.15
Feb201.55+.15
Mar201.55+.15
May200.30+.15
Jul199.80+.15
Sep199.30+.15
Nov198.80+.15
Jan198.30+.15
Feb197.80+.15
Mar197.80+.15
May197.30+.15
Jul196.80+.15
Sep196.30+.15
Nov195.80+.15
Jan193.25+.15
Est. sales 300. Mon.'s sales 369
Mon.'s open int 9,905
