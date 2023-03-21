March 21, 2023 GMT
BC-Orange-juice
NEW YORK (AP) — Frozen concentrate orange juice trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|ORANGE JUICE
|15,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|238.00
|240.40
|235.55
|238.50
|+.35
|Jun
|231.20
|+.65
|Jul
|230.50
|231.95
|228.60
|231.20
|+.65
|Aug
|225.95
|+.55
|Sep
|224.50
|225.95
|224.00
|225.95
|+.55
|Nov
|217.50
|219.05
|217.50
|219.05
|+.15
|Jan
|209.55
|+.15
|Feb
|201.55
|+.15
|Mar
|201.55
|+.15
|May
|200.30
|+.15
|Jul
|199.80
|+.15
|Sep
|199.30
|+.15
|Nov
|198.80
|+.15
|Jan
|198.30
|+.15
|Feb
|197.80
|+.15
|Mar
|197.80
|+.15
|May
|197.30
|+.15
|Jul
|196.80
|+.15
|Sep
|196.30
|+.15
|Nov
|195.80
|+.15
|Jan
|193.25
|+.15
|Est. sales 300.
|Mon.'s sales 369
|Mon.'s open int 9,905