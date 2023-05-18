AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-PLATINUM

May 18, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
PLATINUM
50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
Jul1079.201080.801055.001058.20—24.40
Oct1083.401084.701059.701062.60—23.80
Jan
1082.401082.401064.301066.70—22.70
Apr1070.00—22.60
Jul1074.10—22.60
Est. sales 15,258. Wed.'s sales 13,433
Wed.'s open int 74,090, up 680
PALLADIUM
100 troy oz; dollars per oz
May1458.20—34.70
Jun
1482.001486.501448.501450.20—34.70
Jul1444.20—34.70
Sep1494.501494.501456.501457.70—35.70
Dec
1481.001481.001471.101471.10—35.80
Mar1484.80—35.80
Jun1496.00—35.80
Est. sales 2,724. Wed.'s sales 2,906
Wed.'s open int 12,688
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.