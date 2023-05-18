BC-PLATINUM

May 18, 2023 GMT
NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|PLATINUM
|50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Jul
|1079.20
|1080.80
|1055.00
|1058.20
|—24.40
|Oct
|1083.40
|1084.70
|1059.70
|1062.60
|—23.80
|Jan
|1082.40
|1082.40
|1064.30
|1066.70
|—22.70
|Apr
|1070.00
|—22.60
|Jul
|1074.10
|—22.60
|Est. sales 15,258.
|Wed.'s sales 13,433
|Wed.'s open int 74,090,
|up 680
|PALLADIUM
|100 troy oz; dollars per oz
|May
|1458.20
|—34.70
|Jun
|1482.00
|1486.50
|1448.50
|1450.20
|—34.70
|Jul
|1444.20
|—34.70
|Sep
|1494.50
|1494.50
|1456.50
|1457.70
|—35.70
|Dec
|1481.00
|1481.00
|1471.10
|1471.10
|—35.80
|Mar
|1484.80
|—35.80
|Jun
|1496.00
|—35.80
|Est. sales 2,724.
|Wed.'s sales 2,906
|Wed.'s open int 12,688