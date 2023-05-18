May 18, 2023 GMT
BC-Orange-juice
NEW YORK (AP) — Frozen concentrate orange juice trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|ORANGE JUICE
|15,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jun
|253.15
|+1.20
|Jul
|251.95
|255.00
|251.55
|253.15
|+1.20
|Aug
|247.85
|+1.30
|Sep
|247.60
|248.25
|246.80
|247.85
|+1.30
|Nov
|242.75
|242.75
|242.65
|242.65
|+1.30
|Jan
|236.55
|+1.30
|Feb
|223.95
|+1.30
|Mar
|223.95
|+1.30
|May
|212.80
|+1.30
|Jul
|206.85
|+1.30
|Sep
|201.05
|+1.30
|Nov
|198.25
|+1.30
|Jan
|197.25
|+1.30
|Feb
|195.85
|+1.30
|Mar
|195.85
|+1.30
|May
|195.35
|+1.30
|Jul
|194.85
|+1.30
|Sep
|194.35
|+1.30
|Nov
|193.85
|+1.30
|Jan
|191.30
|+1.30
|Feb
|191.10
|+1.30
|Mar
|191.10
|+1.30
|Est. sales 421.
|Wed.'s sales 215
|Wed.'s open int 8,350