BC-Orange-juice

May 18, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Frozen concentrate orange juice trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
ORANGE JUICE
15,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Jun253.15+1.20
Jul251.95255.00251.55253.15+1.20
Aug247.85+1.30
Sep247.60248.25246.80247.85+1.30
Nov242.75242.75242.65242.65+1.30
Jan236.55+1.30
Feb223.95+1.30
Mar223.95+1.30
May212.80+1.30
Jul206.85+1.30
Sep201.05+1.30
Nov198.25+1.30
Jan197.25+1.30
Feb195.85+1.30
Mar195.85+1.30
May195.35+1.30
Jul194.85+1.30
Sep194.35+1.30
Nov193.85+1.30
Jan191.30+1.30
Feb191.10+1.30
Mar191.10+1.30
Est. sales 421. Wed.'s sales 215
Wed.'s open int 8,350
