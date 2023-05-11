BC-PLATINUM

AP NEWS
May 11, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
PLATINUM
50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
Jul1124.601129.801094.701105.00—14.10
Oct1129.001132.801100.601109.10—14.00
Jan
1131.701131.701110.801112.30—14.00
Apr1118.001118.001115.501115.50—14.20
Jul1119.60—14.20
Est. sales 21,168. Wed.'s sales 21,883
Wed.'s open int 75,106, up 981
PALLADIUM
100 troy oz; dollars per oz
May1562.00—51.10
Jun
1622.501627.501539.001554.00—51.10
Jul1548.40—50.70
Sep1635.001635.001553.501567.70—50.30
Dec
1621.501621.501581.301581.30—50.20
Mar1595.00—50.30
Jun1606.20—50.30
Est. sales 3,983. Wed.'s sales 5,154
Wed.'s open int 12,927
