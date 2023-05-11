May 11, 2023 GMT
BC-PLATINUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|PLATINUM
|50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Jul
|1124.60
|1129.80
|1094.70
|1105.00
|—14.10
|Oct
|1129.00
|1132.80
|1100.60
|1109.10
|—14.00
|Jan
|1131.70
|1131.70
|1110.80
|1112.30
|—14.00
|Apr
|1118.00
|1118.00
|1115.50
|1115.50
|—14.20
|Jul
|1119.60
|—14.20
|Est. sales 21,168.
|Wed.'s sales 21,883
|Wed.'s open int 75,106,
|up 981
|PALLADIUM
|100 troy oz; dollars per oz
|May
|1562.00
|—51.10
|Jun
|1622.50
|1627.50
|1539.00
|1554.00
|—51.10
|Jul
|1548.40
|—50.70
|Sep
|1635.00
|1635.00
|1553.50
|1567.70
|—50.30
|Dec
|1621.50
|1621.50
|1581.30
|1581.30
|—50.20
|Mar
|1595.00
|—50.30
|Jun
|1606.20
|—50.30
|Est. sales 3,983.
|Wed.'s sales 5,154
|Wed.'s open int 12,927