BC-Composite Updates

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.

Name VolumeLastChg. Tellurian 12,125,197 1.34 +.09 MultiWaysn 6,595,544 .71 +.07 B2goldCpg 5,429,071 3.05 ProtalixBio 5,097,008 2.21 —.02 AultAllnce 3,484,493 .09 +.01 iShsIndiabt 3,132,209 37.44 Globalstar 2,927,644 1.21 NewGoldg 2,604,124 3.11 NavideaBio 2,513,890 .12 —.01 UniqueFabr 2,007,833 .24 —.05 —————————