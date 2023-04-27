BC-PLATINUM

AP NEWS
April 27, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
PLATINUM
50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
Jul1103.201114.401085.301093.20—12.80
Oct1114.201118.201091.001098.70—12.60
Jan
1102.001107.701099.801102.30—12.50
Apr1106.70—12.50
Jul1115.60—12.50
Est. sales 15,195. Wed.'s sales 16,527
Wed.'s open int 72,391, up 266
PALLADIUM
100 troy oz; dollars per oz
May1500.40—16.00
Jun
1498.001526.501458.501492.40—16.00
Jul1484.30—16.10
Sep1536.001536.001481.501511.30—16.10
Dec
1525.501525.501520.001525.20—16.10
Mar1540.70—16.10
Jun1551.90—16.10
Est. sales 2,300. Wed.'s sales 2,415
Wed.'s open int 12,484, up 213
