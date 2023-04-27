April 27, 2023 GMT
BC-PLATINUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|PLATINUM
|50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Jul
|1103.20
|1114.40
|1085.30
|1093.20
|—12.80
|Oct
|1114.20
|1118.20
|1091.00
|1098.70
|—12.60
|Jan
|1102.00
|1107.70
|1099.80
|1102.30
|—12.50
|Apr
|1106.70
|—12.50
|Jul
|1115.60
|—12.50
|Est. sales 15,195.
|Wed.'s sales 16,527
|Wed.'s open int 72,391,
|up 266
|PALLADIUM
|100 troy oz; dollars per oz
|May
|1500.40
|—16.00
|Jun
|1498.00
|1526.50
|1458.50
|1492.40
|—16.00
|Jul
|1484.30
|—16.10
|Sep
|1536.00
|1536.00
|1481.50
|1511.30
|—16.10
|Dec
|1525.50
|1525.50
|1520.00
|1525.20
|—16.10
|Mar
|1540.70
|—16.10
|Jun
|1551.90
|—16.10
|Est. sales 2,300.
|Wed.'s sales 2,415
|Wed.'s open int 12,484,
|up 213