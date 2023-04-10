AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-PLATINUM

    April 10, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Mon:

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    PLATINUM
    50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
    Apr993.10—13.80
    Jul1012.501026.70995.801002.90—13.90
    Oct1029.001032.401002.701010.10—13.80
    Jan
    1025.101034.001015.001015.00—14.10
    Apr1019.30—14.10
    Est. sales 11,180.
    Thu.'s open int 59,493, up 234
    PALLADIUM
    100 troy oz; dollars per oz
    Apr1404.30—54.80
    May1415.60—54.80
    Jun
    1462.501468.001402.001407.60—54.80
    Sep1470.001470.001418.001418.20—54.90
    Dec
    1451.501451.501435.801435.80—55.10
    Mar1448.80—55.10
    Jun1460.00—55.10
    Est. sales 1,218.
    Thu.'s open int 11,953, up 16
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.