BC-PLATINUM

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Mon:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. PLATINUM 50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz. Apr 993.10 —13.80 Jul 1012.50 1026.70 995.80 1002.90 —13.90 Oct 1029.00 1032.40 1002.70 1010.10 —13.80 Jan 1025.10 1034.00 1015.00 1015.00 —14.10 Apr 1019.30 —14.10 Est. sales 11,180. Thu.'s open int 59,493, up 234 PALLADIUM 100 troy oz; dollars per oz Apr 1404.30 —54.80 May 1415.60 —54.80 Jun 1462.50 1468.00 1402.00 1407.60 —54.80 Sep 1470.00 1470.00 1418.00 1418.20 —54.90 Dec 1451.50 1451.50 1435.80 1435.80 —55.10 Mar 1448.80 —55.10 Jun 1460.00 —55.10 Est. sales 1,218. Thu.'s open int 11,953, up 16