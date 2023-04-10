April 10, 2023 GMT
BC-PLATINUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Mon:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|PLATINUM
|50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Apr
|993.10
|—13.80
|Jul
|1012.50
|1026.70
|995.80
|1002.90
|—13.90
|Oct
|1029.00
|1032.40
|1002.70
|1010.10
|—13.80
|Jan
|1025.10
|1034.00
|1015.00
|1015.00
|—14.10
|Apr
|1019.30
|—14.10
|Est. sales 11,180.
|Thu.'s open int 59,493,
|up 234
|PALLADIUM
|100 troy oz; dollars per oz
|Apr
|1404.30
|—54.80
|May
|1415.60
|—54.80
|Jun
|1462.50
|1468.00
|1402.00
|1407.60
|—54.80
|Sep
|1470.00
|1470.00
|1418.00
|1418.20
|—54.90
|Dec
|1451.50
|1451.50
|1435.80
|1435.80
|—55.10
|Mar
|1448.80
|—55.10
|Jun
|1460.00
|—55.10
|Est. sales 1,218.
|Thu.'s open int 11,953,
|up 16