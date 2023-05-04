May 4, 2023 GMT
BC-PLATINUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|PLATINUM
|50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Jul
|1068.00
|1073.80
|1042.70
|1050.30
|—11.50
|Oct
|1069.50
|1078.50
|1049.70
|1056.30
|—11.20
|Jan
|1078.70
|1078.70
|1056.20
|1060.30
|—10.90
|Apr
|1064.50
|—10.90
|Jul
|1073.40
|—10.90
|Est. sales 17,324.
|Wed.'s sales 15,380
|Wed.'s open int 72,885
|PALLADIUM
|100 troy oz; dollars per oz
|May
|1449.60
|+24.80
|Jun
|1420.00
|1453.00
|1407.00
|1441.60
|+24.80
|Jul
|1435.60
|+24.80
|Sep
|1440.00
|1466.00
|1422.50
|1456.60
|+23.90
|Dec
|1437.00
|1470.20
|1437.00
|1470.20
|+24.10
|Mar
|1484.70
|+24.60
|Jun
|1495.90
|+24.60
|Est. sales 2,544.
|Wed.'s sales 2,833
|Wed.'s open int 13,488,
|up 372