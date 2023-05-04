BC-PLATINUM

AP NEWS
May 4, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
PLATINUM
50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
Jul1068.001073.801042.701050.30—11.50
Oct1069.501078.501049.701056.30—11.20
Jan
1078.701078.701056.201060.30—10.90
Apr1064.50—10.90
Jul1073.40—10.90
Est. sales 17,324. Wed.'s sales 15,380
Wed.'s open int 72,885
PALLADIUM
100 troy oz; dollars per oz
May1449.60+24.80
Jun
1420.001453.001407.001441.60+24.80
Jul1435.60+24.80
Sep1440.001466.001422.501456.60+23.90
Dec
1437.001470.201437.001470.20+24.10
Mar1484.70+24.60
Jun1495.90+24.60
Est. sales 2,544. Wed.'s sales 2,833
Wed.'s open int 13,488, up 372
