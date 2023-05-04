BC-PLATINUM

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. PLATINUM 50 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz. Jul 1068.00 1073.80 1042.70 1050.30 —11.50 Oct 1069.50 1078.50 1049.70 1056.30 —11.20 Jan 1078.70 1078.70 1056.20 1060.30 —10.90 Apr 1064.50 —10.90 Jul 1073.40 —10.90 Est. sales 17,324. Wed.'s sales 15,380 Wed.'s open int 72,885 PALLADIUM 100 troy oz; dollars per oz May 1449.60 +24.80 Jun 1420.00 1453.00 1407.00 1441.60 +24.80 Jul 1435.60 +24.80 Sep 1440.00 1466.00 1422.50 1456.60 +23.90 Dec 1437.00 1470.20 1437.00 1470.20 +24.10 Mar 1484.70 +24.60 Jun 1495.90 +24.60 Est. sales 2,544. Wed.'s sales 2,833 Wed.'s open int 13,488, up 372