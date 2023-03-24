BC-Composite Updates

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.

Name VolumeLastChg. UraniumEng 22,801,996 1.64 Tellurian 16,239,973 1.05 +.07 B2goldCpg 11,455,203 3.05 iShLiqdtybt 4,567,608 50.26 —.01 Globalstar 4,263,158 1.21 DenisonMing 3,923,660 .55 NewGoldg 3,128,666 3.11 EngyFuelsgrs 3,052,858 4.96 —.14 GranTierrag 2,233,153 2.83 EquinoxGld 2,203,566 4.73 +.05 —————————