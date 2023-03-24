March 24, 2023 GMT
BC-Composite Updates
NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.
|Name VolumeLastChg.
|UraniumEng
|22,801,996
|1.64
|Tellurian
|16,239,973
|1.05
|+.07
|B2goldCpg
|11,455,203
|3.05
|iShLiqdtybt
|4,567,608
|50.26
|—.01
|Globalstar
|4,263,158
|1.21
|DenisonMing
|3,923,660
|.55
|NewGoldg
|3,128,666
|3.11
|EngyFuelsgrs
|3,052,858
|4.96
|—.14
|GranTierrag
|2,233,153
|2.83
|EquinoxGld
|2,203,566
|4.73
|+.05
