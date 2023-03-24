AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

BC-Composite Updates

March 24, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.

Name VolumeLastChg.
UraniumEng22,801,9961.64
Tellurian16,239,9731.05+.07
B2goldCpg11,455,2033.05
iShLiqdtybt4,567,60850.26—.01
Globalstar4,263,1581.21
DenisonMing3,923,660.55
NewGoldg3,128,6663.11
EngyFuelsgrs3,052,8584.96—.14
GranTierrag2,233,1532.83
EquinoxGld2,203,5664.73+.05
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.