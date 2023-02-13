Investcorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $617,000.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.

