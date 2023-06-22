BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Thu Wed

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3696 1.3696

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.30 21.55

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0038 2.0644

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.7559 1.8456

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.1023 2.2212

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3210 3211

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 96.82 95.31

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.50 261.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 116.72 111.28

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 7.23½ 6.94

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.39¾ 15.05¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 421.40 421.40

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 7.39 6.95¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 9.00 8.69

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.97 3.96

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .62½ 62½

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12625 12625

Copper Cathode full plate 3.8490 3.8730

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 48,239 48,239

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 76.33 76.65

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 65.50 65.50

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.60 2.49

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available