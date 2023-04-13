AP NEWS
BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

April 13, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

 Thu    Wed

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3540     1.3540

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.94       1.94

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.4       22.70

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.4238     2.4238

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.9769     1.9005

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.3503     2.2743

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2866       2866

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   70.80      69.15

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  226.50     226.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   97.66      94.05

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.72¼       6.76 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.26       15.19¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00       476.00

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.72        6.84½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.74½       8.85 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.32¼       3.35¾

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .57        57 

Metals

New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12650

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.9924      4.0083

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  51,810     51,810

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.06      80.06 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   94.35      94.35

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.10       2.10

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

