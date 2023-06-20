BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue Fri

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3696 1.4249

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.55 21.55

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0687 2.0687

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8449 1.8155

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2214 2.1924

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3211 3236

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 95.31 94.88

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 261.25 261.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 111.28 102.43

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.93 6.94

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.02¼ 15.01¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 421.40 402.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.95¾ 6.88

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.69 8.73½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.97 4.04½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .62½ 57

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650

Copper Cathode full plate 3.8740 3.8454

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 48,239 48,239

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 77.28 76.59

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 65.50 76.90

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.49 2.62

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available