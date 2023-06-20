BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue Fri
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3696 1.4249
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23
Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.55 21.55
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0687 2.0687
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8449 1.8155
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2214 2.1924
Cocoa beans NY per ton 3211 3236
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 95.31 94.88
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 261.25 261.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 111.28 102.43
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.93 6.94
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.02¼ 15.01¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 421.40 402.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.95¾ 6.88
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.69 8.73½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.97 4.04½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .62½ 57
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650
Copper Cathode full plate 3.8740 3.8454
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 48,239 48,239
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 77.28 76.59
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 65.50 76.90
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.49 2.62
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available