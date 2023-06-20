AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

June 20, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

 Tue    Fri

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3696     1.4249

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.23       1.23

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   21.55      21.55

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.0687     2.0687

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8449     1.8155

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2214     2.1924

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    3211       3236

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   95.31      94.88

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  261.25     261.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  111.28     102.43

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.93        6.94 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.02¼      15.01¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 421.40       402.20

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.95¾       6.88 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.69        8.73½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.97        4.04½

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .52        52 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .62½       57 

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12650

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.8740      3.8454

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  48,239     48,239

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  77.28      76.59 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   65.50      76.90

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.49       2.62

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.