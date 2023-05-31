BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed Tue

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4304 1.4304

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.25 22.10

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1737 2.1187

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8173 1.8238

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2052 2.2217

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3007 2991

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 86.06 86.68

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.25 253.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 109.96 110.87

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.44 6.44

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.44¾ 13.41½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 408.20 408.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.94¼ 5.91

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.00 8.13

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.39 3.46

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .51½ 51½

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850

Copper Cathode full plate 3.6830 3.6653

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,784 46,519

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 79.55 80.06

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 74.60 74.60

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.26 2.31

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available