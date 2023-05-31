BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
    May 31, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

     Wed    Tue

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4304     1.4304

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.23       1.23

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   21.25      22.10

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1737     2.1187

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8173     1.8238

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2052     2.2217

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    3007       2991

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   86.06      86.68

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  253.25     253.25

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  109.96     110.87

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.44        6.44 

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.44¾      13.41½

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 408.20       408.20

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.94¼       5.91 

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.00        8.13 

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.39        3.46 

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .52        52 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .51½       51½

    Metals

     Antimony in warehouse per ton  12850       12850

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.6830      3.6653

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,784     46,519

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  79.55      80.06 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   74.60      74.60

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.26       2.31

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

