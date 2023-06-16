BC-Composite Updates

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.

Name VolumeLastChg. NavideaBio 127,099,543 .09 +.01 Tellurian 39,406,523 1.38 +.04 B2goldCpg 36,841,841 3.05 UraniumEng 14,693,882 1.64 MAGSilverg 14,627,994 11.63 NewGoldg 9,139,971 3.11 Globalstar 8,376,415 1.21 EquinoxGld 4,948,267 4.64 +.03 GoldMining 4,893,050 .91 —.02 SilvrcupMet 3,561,266 2.83 —.05 —————————