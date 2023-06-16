BC-Composite Updates

AP NEWS
June 16, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales, closing price and net change of the 10 most active NYSEAMERICANissues, trading nationally.

Name VolumeLastChg.
NavideaBio127,099,543.09+.01
Tellurian39,406,5231.38+.04
B2goldCpg36,841,8413.05
UraniumEng14,693,8821.64
MAGSilverg14,627,99411.63
NewGoldg9,139,9713.11
Globalstar8,376,4151.21
EquinoxGld4,948,2674.64+.03
GoldMining4,893,050.91—.02
SilvrcupMet3,561,2662.83—.05
—————————
