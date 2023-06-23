BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri Thu
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3696 1.3696
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23
Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.35 23.30
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0038 2.0038
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.7137 1.7559
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.0624 2.1023
Cocoa beans NY per ton 3203 3210
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 96.65 96.82
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.50 253.55
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 115.29 116.72
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 7.50¾ 7.23½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.19½ 15.39¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 421.40 421.40
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 7.33¼ 7.39
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.84¾ 9.00
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.85½ 3.97
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .62½ 62½
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12625 12625
Copper Cathode full plate 3.9325 3.8490
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 48,239 48,239
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.37 76.33
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 65.50 65.50
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.74 2.60
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available