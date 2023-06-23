BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri Thu

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3696 1.3696

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.35 23.30

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0038 2.0038

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.7137 1.7559

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.0624 2.1023

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3203 3210

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 96.65 96.82

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.50 253.55

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 115.29 116.72

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 7.50¾ 7.23½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.19½ 15.39¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 421.40 421.40

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 7.33¼ 7.39

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.84¾ 9.00

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.85½ 3.97

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .62½ 62½

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12625 12625

Copper Cathode full plate 3.9325 3.8490

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 48,239 48,239

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.37 76.33

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 65.50 65.50

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.74 2.60

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available