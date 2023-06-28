Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ takes lead in New York City Council primary

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Politics

Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ takes lead in New York City Council primary

FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Assemblyman Al Taylor, D-Manhattan explains his vote in the affirmative on the Child Victims Act, in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol on Jan. 28, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - Assemblyman Al Taylor, D-Manhattan explains his vote in the affirmative on the Child Victims Act, in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol on Jan. 28, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - New York City Council member Inez Dickens poses for photos in New York on Nov. 15, 2007. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - New York City Council member Inez Dickens poses for photos in New York on Nov. 15, 2007. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By BOB CAINA CALVAN
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Yusef Salaam, who as a child was part of a group of teenagers wrongly accused, convicted and imprisoned for the rape of a woman jogging in Central Park, took a commanding lead Tuesday in a Democratic primary for a City Council seat in New York.

Salaam faces two veteran politicians, New York Assembly members Al Taylor, 65, and Inez Dickens, 73, in the race for a seat representing part of Harlem. The incumbent, democratic socialist Kristin Richardson Jordan, dropped out of the race in May but remained on the ballot.

The contest comes more than two decades after Salaam and four other men — known as the “Central Park Five” — were exonerated by DNA evidence in one of the city’s most notorious and racially fraught crimes.

Other news
New York Mets owners Steve Cohen gestures while speaking during a news conference before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets owner Steve Cohen threatens players with selloff, but Showalter, Eppler safe through season
Mets owner Steven Cohen is threatening his underperforming team with the prospect of a trade deadline selloff unless New York gets back into contention for a playoff berth.
A man enters as another leaves a store with an "Illicit Cannabis seized" notice posted by inspectors in the window, Friday, June 23, 2023, in New York. New York says it's toughening up on bootleg pot shops, with a new enforcement squad heading out to the array of unlicensed stores troubling the state's fledgling legal marijuana market. "You will be caught," the governor vowed last week. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York cracks down on unlicensed pot shops, but closing them might take time
New York started new inspections this month at the unlicensed pot shops that are troubling the state’s fledgling legal marijuana market.
FILE - Pedro Pascal arrives at a For Your Consideration red carpet for "The Last Of Us" on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles. Pascal is on this year’s Great Immigrants list announced Wednesday by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Pedro Pascal and World Bank’s Ajay Banga among those named to Carnegie’s 2023 Great Immigrants list
World Bank President Ajay Banga, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette and “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal are on this year’s Great Immigrants list from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
FILE - Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel on July 23, 2014, in Washington. A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from a wide-ranging fraud lawsuit brought against her father and his company last year by the state's attorney general. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Ivanka Trump dismissed from New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against her father
A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump on Tuesday from a wide-ranging fraud lawsuit brought against her father and his company last year by the state’s attorney general.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race and the election’s outcome might not be certain for days because of New York’s ranked choice voting rules. That system kicks in if no candidate claims more than 50% of the total vote.

It was unclear early Wednesday whether Salaam would stay above that threshold. With about 95% of votes counted, Salaam had a little less than 51% of the vote, with Dickens trailing substantially in second place.

Salaam nonetheless declared victory in a speech to supporters late Tuesday.

“What has happened in this campaign has restored my faith in knowing that I was born for this,” he said.

Salaam likened his youthful imprisonment to being “kidnapped,” but he also called his nearly seven years in prison a gift that allowed him to see a racially unjust criminal justice system from the “belly of the beast.”

“I am here because, Harlem, you believed in me,” he said.

Dickens conceded late Tuesday, but promised to “continue to fight for what my community needs.”

If Salaam were to prevail in the primary it would virtually assure him a general election victory in a district unlikely to elect a Republican. It is his first time seeking public office.

While all three candidates focused on promoting affordable housing, controlling gentrification and easing poverty in Harlem, Salaam capitalized on his celebrity in neighborhoods that consider the Central Park Five — also called the Exonerated Five — living symbols of the injustices faced by the Black and Latino residents who make up about three-fourths of the district’s population.

Salaam was 15 when he was arrested in 1989 and accused, along with four other Black and brown teenagers — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — of beating and raping a woman in Central Park.

Members of the group served between five and 12 years in prison before prosecutors agreed to reexamine the case. DNA evidence and a confession ultimately linked a serial rapist and murderer to the attack. The convictions were vacated in 2002 and the city ultimately agreed in a legal settlement to pay the exonerated men $41 million.

“When people look at me and they they know my story, they resonate with it,” Salaam told the AP in an interview before the election. “But now here we are 34 years later, and I’m able to use that platform that I have and repurpose the pain, help people as we climb out of despair.”

New York City’s ranked choice voting rules allows voters to rank the candidates by order of preference. Because of the complexity of the system, it has become tricky to forecast a winner.

If one candidate is the first choice of a majority of voters — more than 50% — that person wins the race outright, just like in a traditional election. But if that threshold isn’t met, the eventual winner will be determined by ranked choice voting. That means the vote count is conducted in rounds. In each round, the candidate with the lowest number of first-choice votes is eliminated, and that person’s votes are redistributed to those voters’ second choices.

That analysis can’t be performed until all absentee ballots have been received, a process expected to take around a week.

___

This story has been corrected. The name of the incumbent council member is Kristin Richardson Jordan.