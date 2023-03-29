BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed Tue

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3191 1.3191

Eggs large white NY Doz. 3.27 3.37

Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.35 23.05

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.6387 2.5387

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8435 1.8742

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2303 2.2563

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2880 2901

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4875 4875

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 75.95 75.54

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 228.00 224.75

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 94.87 93.55

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.65½ 6.62¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.97¼ 14.87¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 457.10 457.10

ADVERTISEMENT

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 7.04¾ 6.99¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 9.03 9.07½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.76 3.79¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .55½ 55½

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12750

Copper Cathode full plate 4.0518 4.0255

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 66,692 66,692

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.44 80.27

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 88.80 88.80

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 1.98 2.03

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available