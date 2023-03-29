AP NEWS
BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

March 29, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

 Wed    Tue

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3191     1.3191

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    3.27       3.37

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   23.35      23.05

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.6387     2.5387

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8435     1.8742

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2303     2.2563

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2880       2901

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4875       4875

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   75.95      75.54

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  228.00     224.75

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   94.87      93.55

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.65½       6.62¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.97¼      14.87¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 457.10       457.10

ADVERTISEMENT

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  7.04¾       6.99¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  9.03        9.07½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.76        3.79¼

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .55½       55½

Metals

New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12750       12750

     Copper Cathode full plate 4.0518      4.0255

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  66,692     66,692

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.44      80.27 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   88.80      88.80

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    1.98       2.03

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

