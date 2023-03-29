BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Wed Tue
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3191 1.3191
Eggs large white NY Doz. 3.27 3.37
Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.35 23.05
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.6387 2.5387
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8435 1.8742
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2303 2.2563
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2880 2901
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4875 4875
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 75.95 75.54
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 228.00 224.75
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 94.87 93.55
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.65½ 6.62¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.97¼ 14.87¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 457.10 457.10
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 7.04¾ 6.99¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 9.03 9.07½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.76 3.79¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .55½ 55½
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12750
Copper Cathode full plate 4.0518 4.0255
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 66,692 66,692
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.44 80.27
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 88.80 88.80
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 1.98 2.03
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available